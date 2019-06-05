'Party girls can do politics'

Video

The young politicians of tomorrow are growing up with social media today - so should they be filtering what they post to suit their political futures?

Emily Hewertson doesn't think so. She's 19, and like many girls her age she likes clubbing and Instagram - but she's also an aspiring politician.

She went viral after appearing in the audience of a BBC Question Time election special where many viewers were quick to point out that she doesn't look like your "typical politician".

Produced and edited by Lola Mosanya

Additional filming and photography by Brandon Brown