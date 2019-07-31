Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Solving the mystery behind the world famous children's tale
In July 1944, a plane piloted by the author of the world famous children's story The Little Prince, disappeared over the south of France.
Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, an experienced aviator, was on a reconnaissance mission for the Free French air force fighting Nazi Germany.
No one knew how or where his plane had come down.
French diver Luc Vanrell tells Witness History about solving the decades-long mystery.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48513729/solving-the-mystery-behind-the-world-famous-children-s-taleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window