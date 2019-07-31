Video

In July 1944, a plane piloted by the author of the world famous children's story The Little Prince, disappeared over the south of France.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, an experienced aviator, was on a reconnaissance mission for the Free French air force fighting Nazi Germany.

No one knew how or where his plane had come down.

French diver Luc Vanrell tells Witness History about solving the decades-long mystery.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.