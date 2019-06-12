How we wrapped the Reichstag

Video

In June 1995 artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in fabric.

The former German parliament building sat on the border between East and West Berlin. It had been gutted by fire in 1933 and extensively damaged in the Second World War.

The monumental public art project was seen by more than five million people and became a symbol for Berlin’s renewal after the fall of the Wall and the collapse of communism.

Christo talks about the motivation behind the project and explains how they made it happen.

