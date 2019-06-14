‘I don’t feel like I’m killing the patient’

Video

Doctor Yves de Locht practices euthanasia in Belgium. He receives requests from patients who want to die almost every day, but for personal and emotional reasons he says he can only do a maximum of one euthanasia per month.

Active euthanasia or mercy killing is only legal in a handful of countries in the world. Belgium legalised it in 2002 and, on average, six people are euthanised there every day.

In the UK it is considered murder or manslaughter and the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Filmed and edited by Bruno Boelpaep

Executive producer: Zoe Herron