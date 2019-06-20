Would you take a job that was bad for the planet?

Media player
Cumbria coal mine: a well-paid job that's bad for the planet
Cumbria is reopening a coal mine. The mine will create at least 500 well-paid jobs, but there is a large environmental impact. Would you take a job at the mine?
Kenny, 21, from Cumbria is facing this decision. He meets James, also 21, an environmental activist, to debate their conflicting opinions.
Filmed and edited by Ashni Lakhani
20 Jun 2019
