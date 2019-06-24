Media player
'I want to ban detox teas being sold on Instagram'
Adverts for detox teas started appearing on Instagram in 2012. Young women were quickly hooked, buying into the promise to feel skinny and fit.
Many of these teas contain the laxative senna. Emma, 23, who already had anorexia, quickly fell into a dangerous cycle of abusing the teas and developed bulimia.
Now she wants to ban detox teas. But is she right? She meets a luxury Insta influencer to discuss.
Filmed, produced and edited by Lucy Proctor and Jade Thompson
24 Jun 2019
