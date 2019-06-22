The strongest women we know

Video

The people behind #RealAsianGranny tell stories about the strongest women they know - their grandmothers.

The hashtag started after a new BBC children's sitcom about a Chinese family was criticised for the lack of East Asian writers working on the show.

According to some who saw the original scripts, Living with the Lams was riddled with racist clichés.

The BBC says it is "confident" it will create a show that "successfully reflects and celebrates this community."

Reporter: Elaine Chong

Filmed and edited by: Tom Beal

Executive Producer: Marko Zoric