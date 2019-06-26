Stonewall Riots: “I wanted to kill the police”
Stonewall Riots: “We found our strength in each other"

Fifty years ago, an uprising by members of the LGBT community in New York inspired the creation of the modern gay rights movement.

Witness History has been speaking to John O'Brien, who took part in the famous protest outside the Stonewall Inn.

  • 26 Jun 2019
