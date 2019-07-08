The Worst Year for Wildfires: What Can I Do?

Video

Joe Wheeler was 17 when he saw his first wildfire, a record-breaking blaze that engulfed the Saddleworth Moor in Cumbria.

Now, a year on, Joe is committed to saving the environment, starting with his hometown moors.

The UK has had more wildfires in half of 2019 than any year on record and as temperatures rise the wildfires are predicted to become more frequent, larger and much harder to contain.

Joe wants to learn why these fires are so bad and what he can do to protect this iconic landscape.

Produced and directed by: Shannon McCormack

Filmed and edited by: Cebo Luthuli