On the 22nd of May 2019, Nirmal Purja completed the summit of his 5th 8000m peak. He was on a mission to climb the 14 highest mountains in the world, in a time almost 6 years faster than the previous record. The photos of his previous 4 climbs had been man versus the elements in a struggle to the summit. But this one was different. Instead of brutal weather his photo depicted a queue to the highest point on earth.

This quickly became headlines around the world. And following the deaths of a number of climbers the connection was made, queues equal death when it comes to Mount Everest. The mountain appeared to have become something akin to a rather disturbing Disney attraction.

But what is the reality? Jo Bradshaw summited in 2016, at times they had to wait behind slower climbers and queues formed but she believes Everest is much more than what it's made out to be.

Tim Mosedale is one of the UK's most experienced Everest guides. Having summited 6 times he's seen the mountain change and believes whilst the queues look bad; they're not a new phenomenon and they're often not the reason people die whilst climbing.

Directed by Tom Martienssen

Edited by Luke André Jackson