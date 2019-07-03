Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Khmer Rouge: I survived the ‘Killing Fields’
40 years ago the Khmer Rouge were toppled from power in Cambodia, having taken over in 1975.
The extremist communists had orchestrated a mass social engineering project forcing millions of people into brutal labour camps and executed professionals and intellectuals.
By the time they were defeated in 1979, around two million people had been killed, about a quarter of the population.
Sokphal Din was a teenager who survived ‘the killing fields’.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
03 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window