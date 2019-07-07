Media player
Residents snapping every passing car - security or spying?
Some US neighbourhoods are installing cameras to record the licence plates of all vehicles entering their streets.
The company that makes the system claims it helps reduce crime. But is it a step towards a surveillance society?
A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World
07 Jul 2019
