'Am I too gay for God?'
Reverend Jide Macaulay, an openly gay Church of England minister, wants to marry his boyfriend but in doing so is forced to ask if he can reconcile the two sides of who he is, as both a deeply committed Christian and a proudly out gay man. Can he be both - or is he too gay for God?
Same-sex marriage has been legal in Great Britain since 2014, but it's a right the Church of England doesn't recognise.
You can watch the full documentary on Thursday July 11 at 22:35, on BBC One.
You can also watch it on iPlayer soon after the broadcast.
11 Jul 2019
