Five ways one primary school is improving mental health

Improving kids’ mental health with dogs, therapy and quiet classrooms
Highgate Primary School in London has introduced a series of innovative measures to improve pupils' mental wellbeing.
It's got dogs, sound-proofed classrooms and one-to-one therapy on the premises.
A film by Daniel Gordon for People Fixing the World.
12 Jul 2019
