Moon Landing: "Wow, it worked!"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Moon Landing: 'Wow, it worked!'

In July 1969, Apollo 11 became the first spaceflight to successfully land people on the moon.

Flight controller Gerry Griffin remembers the atmosphere in Mission Control as the world watched.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 17 Jul 2019
Go to next video: The Arctic African