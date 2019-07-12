Media player
New dads and mental health: 'He was my go-to reason for being alive’
About one in 10 dads experience mental illness in the first six months after the birth of their baby.
Dan experienced mental health problems when his son Barney was born. And now he's trying to help others.
And NHS England are currently looking at how then can improve mental heath services for some new and expectant fathers.
If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.
Produced, filmed and edited by Sowda Ali
12 Jul 2019
