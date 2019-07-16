Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
No Buy Year: 'They'll remember the time we spent together'
Nicola is a music teacher and blogger from Darlington. She lives with her husband and two children - Alfie and Charlie.
She has had to overcome a major online shopping habit which she says was fuelled by Instagram pages showing families giving their children the ‘perfect’ life. And she's now committed to buying her children no new toys or new clothing in 2019. Instead she wants to create memories which she hopes will be worth more than the latest toy or gadget when they are older.
Produced, filmed and edited by Craig Langran
Additional filming: Brandon Brown
Executive Producer: Rob Brown
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48990179/no-buy-year-they-ll-remember-the-time-we-spent-togetherRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window