Mental health: 'The best place to get sick'
Video

Trieste's mental health revolution: 'It's the best place to get sick'

Sara has struggled with her mental health since she was a child.

She lives in Trieste, where ideas from a mental health 'revolution' in the 1970s are helping her recover today.

A film by Ammar Ebrahim and Sam Judah for People Fixing the World.

  • 17 Jul 2019
