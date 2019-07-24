Stopping child marriage with solar lanterns
It’s estimated that more than 100 million girls under the age of 18 will be married in the next decade.

But in Ethiopia a scheme involving solar lamps is helping thousands of girls stay in school longer and avoid marriage until they are adults.

A film by Ruth Evans, Lily Freeston and Hadra Ahmed for People Fixing the World.

