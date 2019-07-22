'I want to see abortion abolished in America'

Media player
Are women in Alabama about to lose the right to abortion?
It's already difficult to get an abortion in America's southern states but soon it could get a lot harder. Alabama has become the latest US state to consider restricting abortions by passing a bill to outlaw the procedure, including a ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest.
BBC's Hilary Andersson meets Kandi and Dina, two mothers with direct abortion experiences but with very differing views.
You can watch the Panorama film after its broadcast here.
22 Jul 2019
