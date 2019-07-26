What can Love Island teach politicians?

Media player
Should politicians be like Love Island contestants?
Season five of Love Island has given fans the usual mix of sun, sex and heartache. But has the hit programme also contributed to the nation’s political conversation?
Grace Campbell, daughter of former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, thinks politicians could learn a lot from the Love Island contestants. On subjects like feminism, ethics and class, the show has got people talking.
She argues that to reach young people, the platforms gained from reality shows bestow more power than being elected to Westminster.
Produced, filmed and edited by Lola Mosanya
Additional editing by James Stewart
26 Jul 2019
