Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Circumcision: My penis causes me constant pain
Avon feels pain with every single step he takes. But when he’s intimate with his partner, he has very little sensation.
"More people should be educated before ruining the life of a newborn son or daughter in this way,” he says. "It’s disgusting that it’s still happening to this day, it really is.”
Produced, filmed and edited by Shane Fennelly & Tom Beal
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window