Drug runners or dissidents?

Four top Cuban army officers were sentenced to death and executed after being convicted of drug trafficking in July 1989.

Critics of the communist authorities accused them of carrying out a show trial of opponents of President Fidel Castro.

Ileana de la Guardia, daughter of one of the four men executed, tells Witness History about her father's final days and her battle to clear his name.

