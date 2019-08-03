Shipped back: Tricked into going to Nigeria

Video

"Shipped back" is term used when some parents decide to send their children back to their native countries for schooling, sometimes under the guise of a holiday.

Titi and Charlie are two children who were sent to Nigeria and want to question their mothers' decision to send them away.

This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season which brings people together in a fragmented world.

Video Journalist: Cebo Luthuli

Additional filming: Alvaro Alvarez