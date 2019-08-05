You’re never Indian or Caribbean enough

Media player
Roti, doubles, Chutney music - is Indo-Caribbean culture under threat?
Indian people have been living in the Caribbean for more than 180 years, but Chandani Persaud, founder of Indo-Caribbean London, says that their contribution to the West Indies is overlooked, and they are often excluded by the Asian community.
Fearing that young British Indo-Caribbeans are turning away from their culture, she is single-handedly organising the UK’s first Indo-Caribbean festival.
Video journalist: Nalini Sivathasan
05 Aug 2019
