Should I take CBD oil for my anxiety?

CBD oil, made from cannabis, is popular for calming anxiety
Natalie, who has bought a bottle of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil online, has a few questions she wants answering before she decides whether to take it.
On this journey Natalie meets a hemp farmer, a scientist and tests the product at a laboratory.
CBD products, which are made from a cannabis extract, are very popular but currently there is no specific regulation about their production.
12 Aug 2019
