How these bikers are helping women stay safe
When Syed Saif's wife received unpleasant texts from a male motorbike taxi driver he had an idea, and Bangladesh's first women-only motorbike taxi service was born.

A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World

Reporter Chhavi Sachdev

  • 13 Aug 2019
