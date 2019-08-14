Video

For over 200 years Nepali Gurkha soldiers have fought and died for the British Armed Forces.

More than 200,000 fought in the two World Wars.

The Gurkhas have loyally fought for the British all over the world. Finally in 2009 all retired Gurkhas were allowed to settle in the UK.

Witness History speaks to retired Major Tikendra Dal Dewan who was instrumental in the Gurkhas' campaign for equality.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.