Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Gurkhas: We felt like second-class citizens
For over 200 years Nepali Gurkha soldiers have fought and died for the British Armed Forces.
More than 200,000 fought in the two World Wars.
The Gurkhas have loyally fought for the British all over the world. Finally in 2009 all retired Gurkhas were allowed to settle in the UK.
Witness History speaks to retired Major Tikendra Dal Dewan who was instrumental in the Gurkhas' campaign for equality.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
14 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window