Every two hours a woman dies of ovarian cancer in the UK. A majority of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage which means the UK has one of the worst survival rates in the world.

The disease normally affects women over the age of 50 but The Teenage Cancer Trust says it's becoming increasingly common in younger women and girls.

The BBC's Community Affairs Correspondent, Adina Campbell, has been to meet one teenage girl who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 14.

Camera: Julius Peacock

Presenter: Adina Campbell

Producer: Joanna Hall