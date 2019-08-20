Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kelliyah was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 14 years old
Every two hours a woman dies of ovarian cancer in the UK. A majority of cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage which means the UK has one of the worst survival rates in the world.
The disease normally affects women over the age of 50 but The Teenage Cancer Trust says it's becoming increasingly common in younger women and girls.
The BBC's Community Affairs Correspondent, Adina Campbell, has been to meet one teenage girl who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 14.
Camera: Julius Peacock
Presenter: Adina Campbell
Producer: Joanna Hall
-
20 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-49410025/kelliyah-was-diagnosed-with-ovarian-cancer-when-she-was-14-years-oldRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window