Medical Cannabis: “I can get arrested, but I'll keep using it for my pain"
Carly Barton was in her early twenties when she suffered a stroke. It left her in continuous pain until she started consuming cannabis from the black market.
She’s become the first British patient to be legally prescribed with herbal cannabis but fears she will be unable to pay the cost of treatment.
Watch the full documentary “Cannabis – Miracle Medicine or Dangerous Drug?” on Wednesday 28 August at 21:00, on BBC Two. It will be available to watch on iPlayer soon after broadcast.
28 Aug 2019
