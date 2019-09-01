Cure my OCD: ‘I thought I’d killed someone’

Video

27-year-old Connor films his every move to make sure he hasn't harmed anyone. It's just one of the compulsions he goes through due to his obsessive compulsive disorder - a mental health condition he has suffered from his entire life.

His distressing obsessions, otherwise known as intrusive thoughts, can lead him to believe he's hurt or killed someone - something he experiences all day, every day.

Having tried endless therapies he'd nearly given up hope of recovery, but believes he has one last chance to overcome his mental illness - an innovative new treatment called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. But it costs.

Produced/directed by: Alex Gatenby

Filmed/edited by: Jemma Cox

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell

If you need support with mental health, help and support is available. Information can be found at BBC Action Line .