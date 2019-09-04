Kindertransport: a fantastic act of love

Video

Before the outbreak of World War Two, thousands of mostly Jewish children were sent by their parents to the UK, fleeing the rise of the Nazis in Europe.

Dame Stephanie Shirley was just five years old in 1939 when her mother put her and her elder sister on a Kindertransport train in Vienna bound for London.

They didn't know if they would ever meet again.

Dame Stephanie recalls the lasting trauma of her mother's "fantastic act of love".

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.