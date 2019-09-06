Media player
Detecting a lethal poison in drinking water
Millions of people in Bangladesh are at risk from drinking water containing arsenic. It causes skin lesions and cancer.
Scientists hope a new test can identify problem wells and save lives.
A video by Richard Kenny for People Fixing the World
06 Sep 2019
