Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trans and pregnant: How one man gave birth to his own baby
Freddy decided to carry his own baby after wanting to start a family, but he faced a highly unusual challenge – he is a gay transgender man. He made the decision after years of soul searching, but nothing could prepare him for the reality of pregnancy.
Watch the full documentary Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth on Tuesday 10 September at 21:00, on BBC Two. It will be available to watch on iPlayer soon after broadcast.
-
08 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-49596060/trans-and-pregnant-how-one-man-gave-birth-to-his-own-babyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window