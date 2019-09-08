The dad who gave birth
Trans and pregnant: How one man gave birth to his own baby

Freddy decided to carry his own baby after wanting to start a family, but he faced a highly unusual challenge – he is a gay transgender man. He made the decision after years of soul searching, but nothing could prepare him for the reality of pregnancy.

