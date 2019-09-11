The black ballet pioneers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Everyone said I was crazy': the black ballet pioneers

The Dance Theatre of Harlem was the first classical ballet company to focus on black dancers.

It was founded by Arthur Mitchell in a converted garage in Harlem in 1969.

Virginia Johnson was one of the first dancers to join the company and is now its artistic director.

Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.

  • 11 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Brown ballet shoes made for first time