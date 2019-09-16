Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Life-saving surgery but not by a doctor
It takes 10 years to train as a surgeon in Ethiopia, but Seida Guadu learned how to carry out emergency operations in just three.
Here she performs a Caesarean section to try to save the lives of a baby and his mother.
She's part of a scheme run by the Ethiopian government to improve access to safe, affordable surgical care.
A film by Lily Freeston, Ruth Evans and Hadra Ahmed for People Fixing the World.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window