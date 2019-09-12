“I never went to university but no regrets about that”

Media player
I became an accidental Instagram influencer in my gap year
When Sana Sodawala completed her A-levels, she wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do. Sana applied to university but took a gap year still uncertain as to what the future would hold. It was during this time she discovered a love of baking and started posting photos online.
In 4 years, she has amassed 133k followers online and made a successful career making cakes and biscuits.
So what does it feel like to be an accidental influencer?
Video journalist: Jemma Cox
Additional filming: Jai Chayne
Series Producer: Anisa Subedar
12 Sep 2019
