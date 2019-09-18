Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Albanians and Serbs remain divided after the War
The war between Kosovo and Serbia ended 20 years ago, but the conflict has never been properly resolved. In parts of Kosovo, people from either side of the conflict still don't mix.
Can the generation born after the war ever find a way to live together?
20-year-old Arian has never even spoken to a Serb. After some hesitation, he has agreed to meet 16-year-old Selena on the bridge that separates his community from hers.
Film by BBC Scotland's The Nine.
Reporter: Jean Mackenzie
Producer: Sara Monetta
Camera and editor: Andy Smythe
Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window