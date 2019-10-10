How lifesaving saved me

Media player
How surf lifesaving saved my life
On Mental Health Awareness Day, student Sophie Bennett shares her story of anxiety and substance abuse - and how surf lifesaving saved her.
Directed and produced by Will Candelent
Additional filming by Andy Brownstone
10 Oct 2019
