'Bury till I die': Fighting the loss of your team

Video

Bury Football Club's 125-year membership of the Football League ended in August 2019, when they were expelled from the EFL after not playing a game in the 2019-20 season.

The club is also facing legal action for unpaid debts, brought by HM Revenue & Customs.

Today, the English Football League will consider a plea by Bury FC to be allowed back in to League Two in the 2020-21 season.

Bury FC supporters told us what it means to them to have been left without a team, and why they're determined to fight for something that "brings people together".

Filmed and edited by: Tom Beal

Additional filming: Ruth Evans

Additional stills and footage courtesy of Zoe Hitchen and Hannah Monaghan. Archive footage: Pathe