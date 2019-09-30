Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The day China became communist
On 1 October 1949 communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong announced the creation of the People’s Republic of China.
The declaration followed a bitter civil war between the nationalists and the communists.
Former soldier Zhu Zhende was 19 years old when he took part in the parade that marked the momentous day.
He spoke to Witness History about the optimism and excitement he felt during that time.
Witness History: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
30 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window