The day China became communist
On 1 October 1949 communist leader Chairman Mao Zedong announced the creation of the People’s Republic of China.

The declaration followed a bitter civil war between the nationalists and the communists.

Former soldier Zhu Zhende was 19 years old when he took part in the parade that marked the momentous day.

He spoke to Witness History about the optimism and excitement he felt during that time.

  • 30 Sep 2019
