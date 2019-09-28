Why is it hard to talk about our pain?

Video

Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition that predominantly affects people from African or Caribbean backgrounds.

Symptoms include bouts of pain, strokes, organ failure, and complications that can result in reduced life expectancy.

Some consider it a 'silent illness' as those who have the condition rarely speak about it or the pain that they live with.

We speak to 25 year-old Chris who lives with the disease and started his own initiative that aims to create conversation about the condition.

Produced by: Kesewaa Browne

Filmed and edited by: James Stewart

Animation: Gerard Groves

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell