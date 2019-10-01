‘Cancer won’t stop me fulfilling my dreams’

Video

Crystal Marshall, 21, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in her face when she was 18-years-old. At the time she was studying performing arts and felt that her dream of becoming an actress and working in the theatre was over.

After undergoing chemotherapy and operations to remove the tumour, which left her with changes to the right side of her face, Crystal is determined to help others who have facial differences realise they can still have the confidence to fulfil their dreams.

Crystal is due to have further reconstructive surgery in the future and has been going for auditions and working in the theatre again.

Produced by: Lucy Wallis

Filmed and edited by: Jemma Cox

Commissioning Editor: Kimberley Rowell