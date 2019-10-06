Endometriosis: 'They think I'm a drug addict'

Video

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women and can cause debilitating pain, extremely heavy periods and sometimes infertility. On average, it takes seven and a half years to diagnose in the UK. Why? According to one of the UK's leading specialists, one reason is the "gender pain gap", wherein women in pain aren't taken as seriously as men.

Today, following the BBC's findings, MPs announced they'll be launching an inquiry into endometriosis.

Produced by: Charlotte Pritchard

Filmed by: Brandon Brown and Ahmen Khawaja

Edited and co-produced by: Alex Gatenby