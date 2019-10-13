Why your local “Indian” isn’t actually Indian

Video

Approximately 87% of Indian restaurants in the UK are run and owned by Bangladeshis.

For decades curry houses have been serving dishes such as chicken tikka masala, korma and vindaloo. Those recipes are a big part of British culture but many of these “Indian” restaurants are now struggling as British tastes are evolving and changing.

Young British Asian chefs such as, Nitisha Patel and Cynthia Shanmugalingam are fast emerging, providing authentic regional cuisine, such as Gujarati, Punjabi and Sri Lankan food.

Filmed by Asian Network's Nalini Sivathasan

Additional research by Jai Chayne

Series Producer: Anisa Subedar