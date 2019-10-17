Bella Thorne fighting back on deepfake pornography

Video

It’s getting easier than ever to make fake things look real. AI generated deepfake videos that simulate real people into fake situations is growing at an alarming rate.

96% of these videos are of female celebrities having their likenesses swapped into sexually explicit videos - without their knowledge or consent.

But how far away are we from this technology being easily accessible to the general public?

Actress Bella Thorne opens up about her own experience of deepfake abuse.

Reporter: Megha Mohan

Director: Yousef Eldin