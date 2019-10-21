What our Hindu guru taught us about bagpipes

Media player
Playing the bagpipes to honour teachings of Hindu guru
For Darshil, playing the bagpipes is the perfect way to honour the teachings of his Hindu guru.
He leads the pipe band through the streets of North-West England to showcase this unusual blend of Scottish and Hindu culture.
This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.
Producer: Joanne Whalley
Editor: Kevin Kim
Camera: Owen Kean
21 Oct 2019
