What our Hindu guru taught us about bagpipes

Video

For Darshil, playing the bagpipes is the perfect way to honour the teachings of his Hindu guru.

He leads the pipe band through the streets of North-West England to showcase this unusual blend of Scottish and Hindu culture.

This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.

Producer: Joanne Whalley

Editor: Kevin Kim

Camera: Owen Kean