I’m a Muslim artist inspired by the female body
Art starts conversations about being a black, Muslim woman

Buki wants her art to start conversations about what it’s like to be a black, Muslim woman living in the UK.

This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.

Producer and Editor: Joanne Whalley

Camera: Owen Kean

  • 24 Oct 2019
