On stage at a Jewish queer club night

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Buttmizvah is a Jewish, Queer club night that’s held in London
Buttmizvah is a Jewish, Queer club night that's held in London. Ben combines both his faith and queer identity as he dances - he even brings his mum!
This film is part of My Faith, My Way - a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won't expect.
Camera and Editor: Owen Kean
Producers: Owen Kean and Joanne Whalley
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-50101360/buttmizvah-is-a-jewish-queer-club-night-that-s-held-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window