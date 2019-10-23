On stage at a Jewish queer club night

Video

Buttmizvah is a Jewish, Queer club night that's held in London. Ben combines both his faith and queer identity as he dances - he even brings his mum!

This film is part of My Faith, My Way - a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won't expect.

Camera and Editor: Owen Kean

Producers: Owen Kean and Joanne Whalley