Fighting knife crime with faith and fencing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Steven thinks fencing helps people affected by knife crime
Steven is a fencing instructor who believes the sport can help communities affected by knife crime.
His Christian faith pushed him to take action; even when people told him using fencing to prevent stabbings was too controversial.
This film is part of My Faith, My Way – a BBC World Service Series about young Brits expressing their faith in ways you won’t expect.
Producer and Editor: Joanne Whalley
Camera: Owen Kean
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-50101362/steven-thinks-fencing-helps-people-affected-by-knife-crimeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window